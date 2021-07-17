Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Separately, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

VTRU opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Vitru has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.92 million and a PE ratio of 31.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

