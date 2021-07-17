Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Holdings Boosted by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

