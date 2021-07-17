Vidulum Trading Down 11% This Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $143,855.05 and $107.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

