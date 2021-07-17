VideoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $25.71 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $25.71 million and $118,066.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00068405 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00041686 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,289,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

