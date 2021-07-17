Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Get Victrex alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VTXPF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Victrex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.66.

VTXPF opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30. Victrex has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.91.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victrex (VTXPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.