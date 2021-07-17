Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten Sells 4,900 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VICR stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $105.61. 95,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,005. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $109.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

