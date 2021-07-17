Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,931,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $61,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,753,042.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,739 shares of company stock worth $3,115,746. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. Northland Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

