Vertcoin Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $30.19 million and approximately $546,093.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001568 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,600.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.02 or 0.06003177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.64 or 0.01388090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00380855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00131784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00626308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00390717 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00295920 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,931,047 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.