Vernon Frolick Purchases 30,000 Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Vernon Frolick acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,740 shares in the company, valued at C$55,370.
CVE CD opened at C$0.49 on Friday. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The company has a market cap of C$25.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58.
Cantex Mine Development Company Profile
