Vernon Frolick Purchases 30,000 Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Vernon Frolick acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,740 shares in the company, valued at C$55,370.

CVE CD opened at C$0.49 on Friday. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The company has a market cap of C$25.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

