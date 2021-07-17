Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:VRTV traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.14. 117,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.49. The company has a market cap of $910.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.20. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veritiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,321,000 after buying an additional 86,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

