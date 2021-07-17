Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Devon Energy by 125.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Devon Energy by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.