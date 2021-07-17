Veritable L.P. Purchases 1,329 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.27. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

