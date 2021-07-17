Veritable L.P. Has $456,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

RSG stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $116.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

