Veritable L.P. Buys 2,616 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after buying an additional 22,916,472 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 1,171,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 774,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after buying an additional 325,654 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.08%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

