Vedanta Partners, Llc Buys 1,330,000 Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Stock

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) major shareholder Vedanta Partners, Llc purchased 1,330,000 shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,987,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ RVPH opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

