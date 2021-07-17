VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $744.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

