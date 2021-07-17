Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,889 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vaxart by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 132,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vaxart by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vaxart by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

VXRT stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Yedid sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $86,100.00. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,357 shares of company stock worth $1,193,956. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

