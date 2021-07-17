Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.80 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $29,047.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $8.81 or 0.00027842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00102227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00144552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,537.17 or 0.99673773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 822,994 coins and its circulating supply is 657,835 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

