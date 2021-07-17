Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $200.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.64. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $146.98 and a 1-year high of $204.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.572 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

