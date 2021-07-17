VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,987 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 971% compared to the average volume of 279 put options.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 557.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,881,000 after buying an additional 1,227,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

