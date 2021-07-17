Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

VNDA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 536,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,462. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

