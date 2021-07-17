USDK (USDK) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and approximately $94.27 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

