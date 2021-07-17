Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $31.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNM. Citigroup increased their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.45. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,944,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unum Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unum Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,515 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Unum Group by 642.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.