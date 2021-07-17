Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock Position Lowered by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,430,000 after buying an additional 82,816 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth $2,592,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 65,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 121,633 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

