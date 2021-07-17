UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNCRY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 10th. Erste Group raised shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

UNCRY stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

