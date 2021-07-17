UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

UCBJY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCB stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. UCB has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

