UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Halma has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

