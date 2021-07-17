UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, June 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Umicore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Umicore alerts:

UMICY stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.