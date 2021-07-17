UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Commerzbank upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

