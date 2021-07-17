UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 185 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 185 price objective from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 239.67.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

