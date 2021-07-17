UBS Group AG Sells 1,746 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 62.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. AlphaValue cut Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.