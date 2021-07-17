UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $27.68 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

