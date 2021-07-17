UBS Group AG Purchases 35,004 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 1,594.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,004 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $356.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.99. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $117,516. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

