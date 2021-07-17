UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,772,875 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of UBS Group worth $58,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,408,017,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,512 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,079,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,255,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 104.1% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.69.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.