UBS Group AG Makes New $481,000 Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $139,932,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $2,494,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $382,711.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

