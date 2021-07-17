UBS Group AG Increases Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 412.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:CLW opened at $29.12 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

