UBS Group AG Has $483,000 Stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,924 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

SBR opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $564.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.85. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 655.41% and a net margin of 91.56%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

