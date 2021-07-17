UBS Group AG Has $465,000 Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $55.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

