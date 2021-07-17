UBS Group AG Buys Shares of 14,434 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $15,143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

