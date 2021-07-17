UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Masonite International worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $106.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

