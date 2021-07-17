UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 15,300 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,240 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after buying an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 1.04. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

