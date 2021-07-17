UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PDC Energy worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 615.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $39.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

