UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,339 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 49,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 9.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

EC stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.31.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

