Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Up 77.8% in June

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,189,706,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS UBQU remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 307,577,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,226,844. Ubiquitech Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
Ubiquitech Software Company Profile
