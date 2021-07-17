Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $19,613,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $16,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after acquiring an additional 994,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 639,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 52,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $378,678.48. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. On average, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

