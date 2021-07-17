TurtleNetwork Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $34.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001831 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

