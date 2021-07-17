Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,565,000 after buying an additional 677,825 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,777,000 after acquiring an additional 571,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,244,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,781,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

