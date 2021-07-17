Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

