Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 122,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $78.27 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

