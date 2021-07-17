Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHH. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $16.11 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $184.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.